Winbond buys equipment for NT$3.32 billion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Winbond Electronics, a memory chipmaker specializing in specialty DRAM and flash chips, has disclosed two purchases of machinery for NT$3.32 billion (US$105.9 million).

Winbond at its July investors conference revised upward its 2016 capex to NT$8.5 billion from the NT$7.6 billion estimated previously. Winbond's capex for 2015 were NT$3.9 billion.

Winbond is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on February 7 to discuss its financial results for the second half of 2016, and provide a business outlook.

Winbond reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 climbed to the peak for the year at NT$871 million, with EPS coming to NT$0.23. The company saw its consolidated revenues increase 0.4% on quarter to NT$10.78 billion.

Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.09 billion for 2016, up 9.8% on year. Net profits, however, declined about 10% to NT$3.14 billion as a result of rising operating costs and lower non-operating income. EPS for the year came to NT$0.81.