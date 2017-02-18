Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
Samsung unveils a new line of smart appliances at Samsung SEAO Forum 2017
Max Wang, Singapore; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new line of consumer electronic products at the ongoing Samsung SEAO Forum 2017 in Singapore.

New products include a range of QLED TVs, the Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator, FlexWash washing machines, an advanced vacuum cleaner, sound bar, and wind-free air conditioners.

The Korea-based vendor is reportedly also set to roll out a brand new IoT device that can directly upgrade existing household appliances into smart IoT-enabled appliances.

The released date the new IoT device will coincide with the release of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, according to industry sources.

In addition to the IoT device, Samsung also plans to release a new IoT solution that will seamlessly connect mobile phones, TVs, and other smart household appliances, added the sources.

As part of its efforts to tap emerging IoT opportunities, Samsung's IoT-enabled FlexWash washer/dryer integrates two washers and a dryer in one heavy-duty body. It can be controlled using the Samsung Smart Home app, enabling users to start, stop, and monitor wash cycles using compatible mobile devices.

Samsung also showcased its new series of Family Hub 2.0 refrigerators that run on its Tizen OS. Utilizing a 21-inch display on the fridge's door, users can view calendars, memos and even share photos. The Family Hub 2.0 refrigerators also respond to voice commands for a number of applications.

an appliance displayed SEAO forum 2017

Samsung FlexWash washer/dryer
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, February 2017

