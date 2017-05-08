Catcher sees weak 1Q17 and April; expects growing performance in upcoming months

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Chassis maker Catcher Technology reported its financial results for the first quarter with consolidated revenues at NT$14.58 billion (US$483.29 million), down 39.29% sequentially and 13.44% on year, net profits dropping 78.11% sequentially and 49.81% on year to reach NT$2.09 billion and EPS at only NT$2.71.

The drops in its first-quarter results were mainly due to exchange losses as well as seasonality and the company believes currency exchange will have less impact to its second-quarter results. In the second half, Catcher expects its revenue performance to pick up strongly thanks to clients' orders for new products.

Catcher also announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.14 billion for April, up 3.3% on month, but down 14.9% on year with combined consolidated revenues for the first four months of 2017 reaching NT$19.72 billion, down 13.8% on year.

Catcher pointed out that the company's current visibility for the second quarter is still better than that of the second quarter of 2016 and the company's operation should gradually return to growth.

Catcher also announced to increase its investment by US$100 million in its affiliate in China and the fund will mainly be used to expand capacity to satisfy demand from 2018.