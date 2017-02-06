Chassis maker Catcher reported decreased sales for January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

Notebook chassis maker Catcher Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$4.86 billion (US$156.56 million) for January, down 36.3% on month and 22% on year. A decrease in the number of work days in January affected the sales performance for the month.

The company also announced earlier that it will invest US$100 million to establish a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Suqian, Jiangsu to expand its production capacity to meet client's long-term demand.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$256 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 6 session.