Taiwan approves Dynami Vision acquisition of Macquarie APTT Management
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Singapore-based Macquarie APTT Management, a contract managing company of Singapore-based Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT), at US$4.5 million proposed by Singapore-registered Dynami Vision with 22 strings attached.

Dynami Vision was established by Lu Fang-ming, chairman for mobile telecom carrier Asia Pacific Telecom and vice president for Foxconn Electronics, with an 80% stake, and Terry Guo, chairman for Foxconn, with a 20% stake.

Since APTT holds a 100% stake in Taiwan-based MSO (multi-system operator of cable TV) Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), Dynami Vision will take over the whole ownership of TBC through the acquisition.

The 22 strings attached focus on Dynami Vision's obligation to improve financial structure of cable TV network operators under TBC, especially reduction in debt ratio, and realization of Dynami Vision-proposed plans to improve TBC's infrastructure. Dynami Vision promises to complete digitization of all TBC's cable TV networks in second-quarter 2017; complete upgrade of TBC's COE (central office equipment) in fourth-quarter 2017; provide cable modem-based access to the Internet at a prevailing download speed of 500Mbps in 2018 and 1Gbps in 2019; and adopt DOCSIS (data-over-cable service interface specification) 3.1 to decrease the number of fiber-optic nodes from 700 at present to 500 by the end of 2017 and further to 250 in 2019.

Currently, TBC has 700,000 subscribers of which about 25% also use cable modem-based Internet-access services. The motivation of the acquisition is that TBC's user base is large enough for Foxconn and its subsidiaries to promote smart home, security surveillance, online shopping, health care services, industry sources analyzed.

Foxconn vice president and Asia Pacific Telecom chairman Lu Fang-ming
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, February 2017

