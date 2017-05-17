Taiwan market: TBC completes digitization of cable TV networks

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) has announced the completion of digitizing its cable TV networks, becoming the first MSO (multi-system operator of cable TV) in the Taiwan market to do so.

TBC began digitization of its cable TV networks in March 2009 and has cumulatively invested more than NT$10 billion (US$318 million), offering each subscriber two free digital set-top boxes (STBs), totaling 1.75 million units, the company said.

TBC has begun to provide a new digital STB equipped with Nagra OpenTV 5 connectware for its subscribers, the company noted. Adopted in the third quarter of 2016, Nagra OpenTV 5 is a hybrid platform to deliver digital cable TV and OTT (over the top) content, TBC indicated. TBC plans to provide its subscribers with 4K/8K STBs before the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

TBC said it has provided DOCSIS (data-over-cable service interface specifications) 3.0 fiber-optic broadband Internet-access services and will upgrade them to DOCSIS 3.1 to reach a maximum download speed of over 1Gbps.

MSO kbro has also invested nearly NT$3 billion to improve fiber-optic networks to upgrade broadband Internet-access services for the last five years, and will invest at least NT$1 billion to procure DOCSIS 3.1 head-end equipment over the next four years. It has digitized cable TV networks in four metropolitan areas where it provides fiber-optic broadband Internet-access services at a maximum download speed of 500Mbps. The company expects to provide 500Mbps fiber-optic broadband Internet-access services for the rest of its subscribers in first-quarter 2018.