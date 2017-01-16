Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 17:37 (GMT+8)
Sharp ending supply for Samsung may push up demand for 65-inch TV panels
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Foxconn Electronics, following stake investment in Sharp, has had Sharp end supply of LCD TV panels for Samsung Electronics beginning January 2017, which is likely to increase global demand for 65-inch panels, according to industry sources.

Samsung originally planned to procure 4.5 million LCD TV panels, mainly 40-, 60- and 70-inch models, from Sharp in 2017, the sources said. Now Samsung is expected to seek supply of 40-inch TV panels from Samsung Display and Innolux, and may replace demand for 60- and 70-inch units with that for 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, the sources noted.

Among large-size LCD TV panels, prices for 65-inch units have risen the most by US$10/panel in January 2017 and thus 65-inch may become the mainstream size in the year, the sources indicated. There were 7.5 million 65-inch LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016 and shipments in 2017 may increase from originally forecast nine million to 10-12 million, the sources noted.

Samsung Display, LG Display, Innolux, AU Optronics (AUO) and Nanjing CEC Panda LCD Technology are expected to benefit from possibly increased global demand for 65-inch TV panels in 2017, the sources said.

