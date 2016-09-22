Taipei, Thursday, September 22, 2016 12:57 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Microsoft unveils Nokia 216 feature phone
Jerry Yang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature phone, the Nokia 216, which sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display enabling Internet browsing, viewing pictures, playing videos and gaming.

The Nokia 216 allows users to use voice calls, FM radio, MP3 and video player, as well as up to 18 hours talk time and up to 24 days standby time.

The feature phone also comes with a built-in torchlight, a pair of 0.3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 3.0, 16MB of RAM and a 1020mAh battery.

Microsoft plans to start selling the device in India in late October with a price tag of around US$37, according to media reports.

Nokia 216

Nokia 216
Photo: The company

Realtime news

  • Oculus reportedly in talks with MSI for VR cooperation

    IT + CE | 43min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Strong EV battery demand to increase insulation material capacity by 2020

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:40

  • Sharp aims at global sales of 10 million LCD TVs in fiscal 2018, says Sankei News

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:26

  • Gamma Optical quits production of optical film

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:24

  • TXC Jan-Aug pre-tax profits rise 6%

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:21

  • Server shipments expected to pick up as Internet service providers place orders

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:58

  • Protective component maker PTTC looks to increasing shipments of thermal conductive boards

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:57

  • Taiwan market: China smartphone vendor Meitu launches M6

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:57

  • CMC Magnetics finishes capital downsizing

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:55

  • Mitac to see revenues soar 15-20% sequentially in 3Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:51

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link