Microsoft unveils Nokia 216 feature phone

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature phone, the Nokia 216, which sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display enabling Internet browsing, viewing pictures, playing videos and gaming.

The Nokia 216 allows users to use voice calls, FM radio, MP3 and video player, as well as up to 18 hours talk time and up to 24 days standby time.

The feature phone also comes with a built-in torchlight, a pair of 0.3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 3.0, 16MB of RAM and a 1020mAh battery.

Microsoft plans to start selling the device in India in late October with a price tag of around US$37, according to media reports.

Nokia 216

Photo: The company