Novatek sees revenues up on month in December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

LCD driver IC vendor Novatek Microelectronics has reported revenues of NT$NT$3.725 billion (US$116.75 million) for December, up 2.61% on month but down 7.05% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled NT$11.219 billion, meeting the company's guidance of NT$11.1-11.5 billion. For all of 2016, revenues amounted to NT$45.65 billion, decreasing 10.26% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$110 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 11 session.