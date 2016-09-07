Taipei, Wednesday, September 7, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
Novatek sees revenues up on month in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

LCD driver IC vendor Novatek Microelectronics has reported revenues of NT$4.094 billion (US$131.49 million) for August, up 7.3% on month but down 7.33% on year.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$30.32 billion, decreasing 10.74% from a year earlier.

The company predicted earlier that its revenues are likely to grow 2-6% sequentially to NT$11.7-12.1 billion in the third quarter with a gross margin of 27-28.5%.

Shipments of TV-use SoCs will expand more significantly in the third quarter, while those of small-size LCD driver ICs will grow marginally during the period, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, citing sources from Novatek.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.50 to finish at NT$111 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 7 session.

