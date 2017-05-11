Novatek reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 11 May 2017]

LCD driver IC vendor Novatek Microelectronics has reported net profits of NT$929 million (US$30.71 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 26.04% on quarter and 23.94% on year.

EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.53, which met market expectations, according to industry sources.

Buoyed by a reduction in production costs and an improvement in product mix, gross margin rose to 28.49% in the first quarter, up 0.29pp from the previous quarter, the company said at its latest investors conference.

However, a loss of over NT$100 million in foreign exchange transactions affected its earnings, the company explained.

The company expects sales of its SoC TV chips and LCD driver IC lines to continue to grow robustly in the second quarter.

The company's stock price dipped NT$1 to finish at NT$119 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 11 session.