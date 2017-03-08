Novatek February revenues up 8% on year

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

LCD driver IC design specialist Novatek Microelectronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.36 billion (US$108.6 million) for February 2017, up about 8% on year but down nearly 8% sequentially.

Novatek's cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$7.01 billion, down 1.9% from a year ago.

Novatek expects to post revenues of between NT$10.8 billion and NT$11.2 billion for the first quarter of 2017 representing a sequential decrease of up to 4%. The company's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 fell 11.2% on year and 6.7% sequentially to NT$11.22 billion.

Novatek announced revenues for 2016 declined 10.3% on year to NT$45.65 billion, with gross margin falling 0.06pp to 28.36%. The company generated net profits of about NT$5 billion in 2016, down 21.8% from a year ago, with EPS coming to NT$8.22.

Novatek disclosed previously the company expects to enter volume production of TDDI single-chip solutions in the first quarter of 2017. Growing shipments of its TDDI products will enhance the company's profitability for the year.