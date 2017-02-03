Walton to post up to 5% revenue decrease in 1Q17, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Memory-IC backend specialist Walton Advanced Engineering is expected to see its first-quarter revenues buck their typical seasonal patterns, thanks to a ramp-up of orders placed by Micron Technology, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Walton is expected to post an up to 5% sequential decrease in revenues for the first quarter of 2017, the report quoted market watchers as saying. The backend house's revenues for all of 2017 are set to reach a record high.

In response, Walton said the company has not provided revenue guidance and does not comment on market watcher estimates.

Walton started to receive testing orders for DRAM products from Micron in the second half of 2016, the report indicated. With Micron set to increase its orders to the Taiwan-based partner, market watchers are optimistic about Walton's revenue and profit performance in 2017, the report said.

Walton has reported consolidated revenues for December 2016 climb to a 26-month high of NT$902 million (US$29 million). Walton's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 22.4% on year and 16.8% sequentially to NT$2.61 billion. Revenues for all of the year came to NT$8.75 billion, rising 10.6% from 2015 levels.

Walton disclosed its net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 surged nearly 110% from a year earlier to NT$123 million, with EPS reaching NT$0.26.