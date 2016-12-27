Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 18:10 (GMT+8)
PTI buys equipment from Disco
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Powertech Technology (PTI), which provides backend services for the manufacture of memory chips as well as logic ICs, has purchased packaging equipment and spare parts from Disco for about NT$500 million (US$15.6 million), according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

PTI's capex for 2016 will reach NT$15 billion, and capex for 2017 will also stay high in order to build up its advanced packaging technology capability over the next two to three years, the company has said.

Market watchers expect PTI to enjoy a pull-in of orders for 3D NAND flash products in 2017 with quarterly revenues to register sequential growth through the end of the year. The backend house has reportedly obtained orders for 3D NAND chips from Toshiba, Western Digital, Micron and Intel.

PTI has announced consolidated revenues of NT$34.69 billion for the first three quarters of 2016, with net profits reaching about NT$3.4 billion or NT$4.36 per share.

PTI posted revenues of NT$4.61 billion for November 2016, hitting a monthly record for the fourth consecutive month. Revenues for the fourth quarter are set to hit a record high for the second consecutive quarter according to the company's sales guidance for the quarter.

