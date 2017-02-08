PTI reports revenues down in January 2017

Packaging and testing company Powertech Technology (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.389 billion for January 2017, representing a 4.33% drop on month but a 14.67% increase on year.
The company's stock price gained 0.64% and finished at NT$93.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8.
Company president JY Hung said recently that PTI expects its performance during the first quarter of 2017 to be stronger than the seasonal pattern seen historically.
PTI: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
4,389
|
(4.3%)
|
14.7%
|
4,389
|
14.7%
Dec-16
|
4,588
|
(0.5%)
|
15.5%
|
48,344
|
13.7%
Nov-16
|
4,609
|
3.5%
|
10.9%
|
43,755
|
13.5%
Oct-16
|
4,453
|
1.8%
|
12.3%
|
39,146
|
13.8%
Sep-16
|
4,374
|
3.1%
|
17.9%
|
34,693
|
14%
Aug-16
|
4,243
|
2.5%
|
18.5%
|
30,319
|
13.5%
Jul-16
|
4,141
|
6%
|
19.5%
|
26,077
|
12.7%
Jun-16
|
3,908
|
2.9%
|
13.7%
|
21,936
|
11.5%
May-16
|
3,799
|
5.2%
|
10.7%
|
18,028
|
11%
Apr-16
|
3,611
|
1.3%
|
7%
|
14,229
|
11.1%
Mar-16
|
3,565
|
10.5%
|
8.6%
|
10,618
|
12.6%
Feb-16
|
3,226
|
(15.7%)
|
9.7%
|
7,053
|
14.7%
Jan-16
|
3,828
|
(3.7%)
|
19.4%
|
3,828
|
19.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017