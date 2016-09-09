Taiwan sets short-term PV installation capacity target of 1.52GWp

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

The Taiwan government on September 8 approved a 2-year PV power generation development project proposed by the Bureau of Energy (BOE) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, with a target total PV installation capacity of 1.52GWp, consisting of 650MWp for the period ending in June 2017 and 870MWp for the period July 2017-June 2018, according to BOE.

Target total PV installation capacity also consists of 910MWp rooftop PV systems and 610MWp ground-mounted PV power-generating stations, BOE said. BOE will boost establishment of rooftop PV systems among government organizations, public schools, factories and agricultural facilities. Sites available for setting up PV power-generating stations are mainly land used for salt production, areas with serious land subsidence, sanitary landfills, areas with contaminated land as well as reservoirs and ponds.

The 2-year project is expected to bring an estimated NT$91.2 billion (US$2.91 billion) in investment and create 9,120 jobs, BOE noted. In addition, the 2-year project will start off a long-term PV power generation development plan which aims to reach cumulative PV installation capacity of 20GWp and power generation of 25 billion kWh in 2025, BOE indicated.