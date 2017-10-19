Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
NGP to build floating PV power station in northern Taiwan
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

New Green Power (NGP), an EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor for PV installation, will set up a floating PV power station with capacity of 14MWp at an irrigation pond in northern Taiwan, according to the company.

NGP has won a contract from the Taichung government, central Taiwan, to set up a 6MWp PV power station on a landfill site in the city.

NGP began business operation through cooperation with Taiwan-based partners to set up PV power stations in Japan and has applied its experience gained in Japan to business operation in Taiwan.

NGP in 2016 completed a PV power station central Taiwan, the first ground-mounted PV power plant connected with local power grids in Taiwan.

NGP and Australia-based Macquarie Capital in 2016 established a joint venture for setting up PV power stations in Taiwan and abroad with target installation capacity of 650MWp in three years.

NGP will extend business operation to rooftop PV systems in Taiwan in 2018.

