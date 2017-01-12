Contract prices of server DRAM modules to rise over 25% in 1Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Contract prices of server DRAM modules have already increased by over 25% on average from the same point in the prior quarter, according to DRAMeXchange. Prices for some high-density server DRAM modules have even risen nearly 30%.

The average contract price of 32GB DDR4 RDIMM modules has broken through the US$200 threshold, while that of 16GB DDR4 RDIMM modules has climbed to about US$100, said DRAMeXchange.

The ongoing rally in server DRAM module prices is propelling demand from server manufacturers, which intend to keep sufficient inventory levels before prices rise further, DRAMeXchange indicated.

DRAMeXchange forecast that the overall DRAM supply will remain tight in 2017, as major suppliers stay cautious about expanding capacity. Server DRAM prices as well as margins generated from the production of server DRAMs will also be maintained at high levels, as suppliers continue to adjust their product mixes.

In addition, DRAMeXchange said Intel has already delivered its next-generation server processors to major ODMs for sampling since the fourth quarter of 2016. Intel's new chips are based on its latest 14nm Purley platform that supports six-channel type memory and allows a single processor to work with as many as 12 DDR4 DRAM modules, whether they are RDIMM, NVM DIMM or NVDIMM types. Purley-based chips will boost significantly the computing power of high-end servers, DRAMeXchange said.

As for AMD's new server chips based on its 14nm Zen architecture, the solutions are targeted at specific servers and datacenters. AMD will probably acquire more 14nm wafer capacity in 2018, and by that time Zen-based chips will begin to replace the company's older server solutions, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Qualcomm is expected to enter volume production of its first 10nm ARM-based server chips in early 2018, DRAMeXchange also pointed out.