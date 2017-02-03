Taipei, Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:12 (GMT+8)
DRAM spot prices hit 18-month high, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

DRAM spot market prices have risen to an 18-month high, with prices for 4Gb DDR4 chips reaching US$3.347, according to DRAMeXchange.

Spot prices for 4Gb DDR4 chips have soared US$0.51, or 18%, since 2017, said DRAMeXchange. Prices came to US$3.347 during the morning session of February 3, the highest since July 30, 2015.

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee commented recently that global DRAM supply will fall slightly short of demand in the first half of 2017. The DRAM maker expects its product ASPs to rise through the second quarter.

Nanya saw its DRAM bit shipments and ASPs register sequential growth of 5.9% and 12.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2016. In all of 2016, bit shipments climbed 20.3% on year while ASPs fell 22.1%.

DRAM suppliers are expected to be cautious about their capex in 2017, while focusing on profitability, DRAMeXchange was quoted in a report earlier in 2017. The price tracker forecast that the overall DRAM supply bit growth for 2017 will be only 19%, which will come below the demand bit growth estimated at more than 22%.

