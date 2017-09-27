Chongqing HKC breaks ground for 2nd 8.6G line

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

China-based Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second 8.6G TFT-LCD factory located in Chuzhou, eastern China. The new CNY24 billion (US$3.62 billion) 8.6G line will be ready for commercial production in the first quarter of 2019.

The company's first 8.6G plant in Chongqing, western China, commenced operations in February 2017 and accumulated flat panels rolled out by the fab reached over one million units during the March-July period, according to the company.

The Chongqing plant will be able to provide clients with 23.6- and 32-inch HD panels as well as 43- and 50-inch UHD panels at the end of 2017.

The Chuzhou plant, which will utilize amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD technology, will have a production capacity of 120,000 substrates a month. Production value of flat panels rolled by the 8.6G line is expected to reach CNY22 billion a year.

Chongqing HKC building up 8.6G production capacity.

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, September 2017