Chipbond grabs new gold bumping orders for power amplifiers, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

Packaging and testing house Chipbond Technology reportedly has landed new orders for gold bumping for power amplifier (PA) components from Japan- and US-based vendors, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Chipbond will provide gold bumping services for mid- and high-end PAs that adopt wafer-level packaging, said the report, adding that such products will be applied to smartphones and wearable mobile devices. The report did not cite its source.

Chipbond has been actively expanding its non-driver IC offerings to include backend services for PAs, power management ICs, pressure-sensitive touchscreen controllers, baseband chips and other logic ICs. Of Chipbond's total revenues for the first half of 2016, non-driver IC products already accounted for more than 20%, the company disclosed.

Chipbond reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.63 billion (US$51.3 million) for November 2016, hitting a monthly record for the third consecutive month. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through November totaled NT$15.63 billion, down 0.6% from a year ago.

Chipbond posted net profits of NT$567 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 43.5% sequentially. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.87.

Chipbond saw its gross margin rise to a 13-quarter high of 27.16% in the third quarter of 2016. Higher capacity yield rates led to the gross margin improvement.

Chipbond's net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled NT$1.16 billion, with EPS reaching NT$1.79.