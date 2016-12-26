Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 16:06 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Chipbond grabs new gold bumping orders for power amplifiers, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

Packaging and testing house Chipbond Technology reportedly has landed new orders for gold bumping for power amplifier (PA) components from Japan- and US-based vendors, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Chipbond will provide gold bumping services for mid- and high-end PAs that adopt wafer-level packaging, said the report, adding that such products will be applied to smartphones and wearable mobile devices. The report did not cite its source.

Chipbond has been actively expanding its non-driver IC offerings to include backend services for PAs, power management ICs, pressure-sensitive touchscreen controllers, baseband chips and other logic ICs. Of Chipbond's total revenues for the first half of 2016, non-driver IC products already accounted for more than 20%, the company disclosed.

Chipbond reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.63 billion (US$51.3 million) for November 2016, hitting a monthly record for the third consecutive month. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through November totaled NT$15.63 billion, down 0.6% from a year ago.

Chipbond posted net profits of NT$567 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 43.5% sequentially. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.87.

Chipbond saw its gross margin rise to a 13-quarter high of 27.16% in the third quarter of 2016. Higher capacity yield rates led to the gross margin improvement.

Chipbond's net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled NT$1.16 billion, with EPS reaching NT$1.79.

Realtime news

  • SZS to sell Chongqing plants

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Zhen Ding, other PCB makers stepping into production of substrate-like PCB products, says paper

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 23min ago

  • Compal shifting smart device production to Chongqing plants, says paper

    IT + CE - Newswatch | 31min ago

  • China market: Smartphone users to be allowed to uninstall preloaded apps, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 58min ago

  • MediaTek 1Q17 revenues likely to drop 10%

    Bits + chips | 1h ago

  • Avalue expects over 10% growth in 2016 and optimistic about 2017 performance

    IT + CE | 1h 25min ago

  • HMD Global developing 4 Nokia-branded smartphones for launch in 2Q-3Q17, say sources

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 43min ago

  • CyberLink buys back 4.73% stake

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:39

  • Genesis Photonics may suffer net loss for 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:37

  • China to levy pollution tax beginning in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:36

  • China Development Bank to financially support San'an Optoelectronics

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:35

  • TSMC orders equipment for NT$7.82 billion

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link