Chipbond posts record December, 4Q16 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Chipbond Technology saw its December revenues climb to a record NT$1.63 billion (US$50.8 million). Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$4.87 billion, also a record high.

December marked the fourth consecutive month of record revenues for Chipbond, which specializes in LCD driver IC backend services. The company has put increased focus on non-driver IC applications including power amplifiers, fingerprint sensors, pressure-sensitive touchscreen controllers, and wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) services.

Chipbond's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 represented a 4.5% sequential increase. Revenues for all of the year came to NT$17.26 billion, rising 2.3% from the NT$16.86 billion reported for 2015.