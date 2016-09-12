Chipbond reports revenue growth for Agust

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

LCD driver IC packaging specialist Chipbond Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.55 billion (US$49 million) for August 2016, up 6.1% on year and 3.3% sequentially.

Chipbond's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$10.78 billion, down 6.5% from a year ago.

Market watchers expect Chipbond to post more than 10% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter, buoyed mainly by a pull-in of orders for smartphone panel-use driver ICs.

Chipbond posted revenues of NT$3.99 billion in the second quarter, up 6.8% sequentially, while gross margin climbed to 23.82% from 20.39% in the prior quarter. Gross margin for the first half of 2016 arrived at 22.16%, compared with 22.74% a year earlier.

Chipbond was quoted in previous reports as saying the company is enhancing its offerings for non-driver ICs, which yield higher gross margins. Chipbond's non-driver IC product lines include 12-inch wafer bumping services, wafer-level CSP and other backend services for power management ICs and power amplifiers, Force Touch chip solutions, baseband chips and other logic ICs.