Chipbond to see revenues peak in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in LCD driver ICs, is expected to see its third-quarter revenues peak for 2017 driven by a pull-in of orders from Japan-based clients, according to industry sources.

Chipbond will likely see its monthly or quarterly revenues hit a record high during the third quarter of 2017, said the sources.

In response, Chipbond chairman Fei-Jain Wu said the company's performance in the second half of 2017 will outperform that in the first half thanks to roll-outs of new smartphones.

In addition, Wu commented that there will be more players engaged in the production of OLED panel driver ICs, although the market is being dominated by Korea-based firms. Chipbond and other Taiwan-based firms are looking to enter the supply chains of brand-name smartphone companies with their new OLED driver IC solutions, Wu said.

Meanwhile, the growing popularity of all-screen smartphones will stimulate demand for chip-on-film (COF) packaging, Wu noted. COF was in the past regarded as the packaging solution for large-size panel applications rather than small- and medium-size panel applications. However, with all-screen smartphones requiring COF packaging, COF demand for small- and medium-size panel applications will emerge and start to grow in 2018, Wu said.

Wu also expressed optimism about LCD driver IC demand coming from the TV sector. Falling prices of Ultra HD (4K) TVs are making a positive contribution to the TV penetration rate, while 8K will begin taking off as early as 2018.

Chipbond also provides backend services for power amplifiers, RF modules and other non-driver IC products. Non-driver IC backend already accounted for more than 10% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2016, said Wu, adding that the proportion will expand further to over 20%.

Wu made the remarks at Chipbond's recent shareholders meeting. Chipbond's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$2.10 for 2016 when the company reported EPS of NT$3.07 on revenues of NT$17.26 billion.