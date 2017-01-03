FIH Mobile appoints acting chairman

Chau-Chin Chang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Vincent Tong, chairman and executive director of FIH Mobile, a handset arm of the Foxconn Group, has resigned from the positions of chairman and director he held in the handset company. Incumbent CEO Calvin Chih has been appointed as acting chairman, effective January 1, 2017, according to a company announcement.

Tong has decided to resign in order to implement his personal plans for new business opportunities, FIH said.

Tong served as chairman of FIH Mobile for four years. He also served as a senior executive of Foxconn Electronics previously.