Samsung launches 10nm Exynos 9-series processor

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its latest premium application processor (AP), the Exynos 9 Series 8895. This is Samsung's first processor chipset built using 10nm FinFET process technology with improved 3D transistor structure, which allows up to 27% higher performance while consuming 40% less power when compared to 14nm technology, the company claimed.

Samsung indicated the new Exynos 9 Series 8895 is the first processor of its kind to embed a gigabit LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation, or 5CA. It delivers fast and stable data throughput at max.1Gbps (Cat.16) downlink with 5CA and 150Mbps (Cat.13) uplink with 2CA.

The Exynos 8895 is an octa-core processor, comprising of four of Samsung's second-generation custom designed CPU cores for improved performance and power efficiency in addition to four Cortex-A53 cores. With Samsung Coherent Interconnect (SCI) technology, the latest processor integrates a heterogeneous system architecture that allows faster computing for a wide range of applications such as artificial intelligence, and deep learning.

Samsung noted the Exynos 8895 also delivers multimedia experience with its GPU and multi-format codec (MFC) as well as next level 3D graphic performance that minimizes latency for 4K UHD VR and gaming experience with ARM's latest Mali-G71 GPU.

In addition, with its advanced MFC, the processor supports video recording and playback at a maximum resolution of 4K UHD at 120fps. It also comes with video processing technology that enables a higher quality experience by enhancing the image quality; for example, for VR applications, the Exynos 8895 delivers a VR video experience at 4K resolution.

The Exynos 8895 has a separate processing unit for enhanced security solutions required for mobile payments that use iris or fingerprint recognition as well as an embedded Vision Processing Unit (VPU) that can recognize and analyze items or movements for improved video tracking, panoramic image processing, and machine vision technology.

The Exynos 9 Series 8895 is currently in mass production, according to Samsung.