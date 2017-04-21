Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
Samsung completes qualification of 2nd-gen 10nm process technology
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Samsung Electronics has announced that its second-generation 10nm FinFET process technology, 10LPP (Low Power Plus), has been qualified and is ready for production. With further enhancement in 3D FinFET structure, 10LPP allows up to 10% higher performance or 15% lower power consumption compared to the first generation 10LPE (Low-Power Early) process with the same area scaling.

Samsung began mass production of system-on-chips (SoCs) products on 10LPE in October 2016. The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones are powered by some of these SoCs.

To meet long-term demand for the 10nm process for a wide range of customers, Samsung has started installing production equipment at its newest S3-line in Hwaseong, Korea. The S3-line is expected to be ready for production by the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the company.

“With our successful 10LPE production experience, we have commenced production of the 10LPP to maintain our leadership in the advanced-node foundry market,” said Ryan Lee, VP of foundry marketing at Samsung. “10LPP will be one of our key process offerings for high performance mobile, computing and network applications, and Samsung will continue to offer the most advanced logic process technology.”

