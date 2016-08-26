Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 20:54 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Sharp launches Aquos Z2 smartphone
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Sharp has launched its latest smartphone, the Aquos Z2, in the Taiwan market. The device will be available in early September, priced at NT$8,990 (US$284) unlocked.

The Aquos sports a metal-body with 2.5D glass laid on the front. It also features a MediaTek Helio X20 10-core processor, 5.5-inch Full HD touchscreen, 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM, 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It supports dual-SIM, dual-standby and offers 4G LTE on only one SIM.

It is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging with MediaTek's Pump Express technology. The 16-megapixel rear camera comes with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash, while the 8-megapixel selfie camera features with f/1.8 aperture and 82-degree wide angle lens.

The Taiwan market is the first leg for Sharp to rekindle sales of its smartphones outside Japan, and the company will use its expertise gained in Taiwan to expand sales in other markets in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, India and Indonesia, according to Steven Yeh, president of Commtiva Technology, Sharp's sales agent in Taiwan.

