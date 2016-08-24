Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:06 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Smartphone sales up slightly in July
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market totaled 619,000 units in July, increasing 1.9% from the previous month, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics ranked the top vendor in terms of sales volume with a 25% share, followed by Asustek Computer 15.8%, HTC 15%, Apple 14.2% and Sony Mobile Communications 8.9%.

In terms of sales value, Apple took the number one title with a 36.8% share, followed by Samsung 23.2%, HTC 11.9%, Sony Mobile 11.4%, and Asustek 7.4%.

Samsung's Galaxy J7 2016 was the top-selling model for the month. The rest of the top-10 best-selling models were the iPhone 6s 64GB, iPhone 6s Plus 64GB, Galaxy J7, Galaxy S7 edge, Amazing X3s (marketed by Taiwan Mobile), HTC Desire 530, Galaxy J5, ZenFone Go TV, and Oppo F1.

