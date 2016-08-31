Taiwan market: LG launches X-series smartphones

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

LG Electronics has launched two models of its new X-series smartphones, the LG X Fast (X5) and the X Power (X3), in the Taiwan market, aiming to ramp up the sales value of smartphones sold in the local market by over 50% on year in 2016.

The X Fast features a 5.5-inch QHD display and supports fingerprint identification and 3CA technologies. The model targets the mid-range to high-end segments with a price tag of NT$15,900 (US$501) unlocked.

The X Power comes with a 5.3-inch HD display, MediaTek MT6735 CPU, a 4100mAh battery and fast charging functionality, priced at NT$5,990.

While cooperating with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Senao International to promote the X5 and teaming up with Taiwan Mobile to market the X3, the vendor will also strengthen its cooperation with local retail channels and large-scale IT stores to push sales of new models, said LG Taiwan.