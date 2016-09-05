Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
Foxconn giving bonuses to maintain workforce, says paper
EDN, September 5; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

With Apple ready to announce its new iPhones, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has been aggressively pushing new employment projects recently to ensure a sufficient number of workers on its iPhone production lines, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Foxconn has been encouraging internal recommendations and offers a bonus up to CNY1,400 (US$209) to employees who recommend workers that are qualified to work.

In addition, Foxconn has also been giving bonuses to workers for their first three months and to ex-workers that return to work, the paper added.

