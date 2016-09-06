Foxconn shipping new iPhones from Henan, say reports

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

As of September 5, Foxconn has shipped out a total of 371,000 units of next generation iPhone devices through customs in Henan province, China. The new iPhones are designated for markets including the US, UK, Netherlands and Italy, according to media reports in China.

The first batch of 84,700 units of new iPhones passed customs on September 2, said the reports.

Customs officers in Zhengzhou, Henan have taken a series of measures and also stepped up cooperation with Foxconn and 13 shipping agent companies aiming to improve customs procedures and shorten logistics times, noted the reports.