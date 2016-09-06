Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
Terry Guo denies applying for Singapore citizenship
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Commenting on reports that Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has abandoned his Taiwan citizenship and applied to became a citizen of Singapore, Guo's personnel lawyer has refuted the claims saying the reports are completely false.

Media reports claim Guo wants to change his citizenship to save tax.

Several executives of Taiwan-based IT companies have relinquished their Taiwan citizenship for financial motives including United Microelectronics Corporation's (UMC) former chairman Robert Tsao and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Group chairman Jason Chang.

