Foxconn, Pegatron see increased August revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Pegatron have reported August consolidated revenues of NT$312.697 billion (US$9.86 billion) and NT$82.608 billion respectively, the former increasing 6.72% on month and 6.75% on year and the latter growing 0.22% and 9.02% respectively.

Since iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available starting from September 16, Foxconn, as the major OEM for iPhone, is expected to see sequential growth in September and October revenues, according to market analysts.

Foxconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.486 trillion for January-August, slipping 4.08% on year, while Pegatron's NT$646.538 billion inched up 1.78%.

Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Foxconn

Pegatron

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Aug-16

 

  

82,608

9%

Jul-16

293,000

(6.2%)

82,426

22.6%

Jun-16

305,011

(4.3%)

93,353

33.3%

May-16

295,411

(2.1%)

66,554

(5.7%)

Apr-16

322,389

(8.5%)

65,077

(16.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

