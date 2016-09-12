Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
Foxconn Technology Corporation reports revenues for August 2016
MOPS, September 12; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.68 billion (US$241.86 million) for August 2016, representing a 11.89% increase on month and 2.95% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$51.36 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 20.08% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$100.03 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.55% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price dropped 3.96% and finished at NT$81.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 12, 2016.

