Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:56 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
25°C
Foxconn to raise US$1 billion through EMTN issues
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 19 September 2016]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision) plans to raise a total of US$1 billion through two tranches of corporate bond issues, according to a company statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Foxconn said that through its fully owned subsidiary Foxconn (Far East), it will issue a batch of US$600 million worth of five-year Euro medium-term notes (EMTNs) with a coupon rate of 2.25% and another batch of US$400 million 10-year EMTNs with a 3% coupon. Foxconn will provide guarantees to the planned EMTN issues.

Foxconn said it plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure, repay previous debts and support its financial operations.

The EMTN sale will be the biggest fundraising project by Foxconn since 2014, when it raised NT$94 billion (US$2.965 billion) in a rights issue and global depositary receipts (GDRs), according to media report in Taipei.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link