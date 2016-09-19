Foxconn to raise US$1 billion through EMTN issues

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 19 September 2016]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision) plans to raise a total of US$1 billion through two tranches of corporate bond issues, according to a company statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Foxconn said that through its fully owned subsidiary Foxconn (Far East), it will issue a batch of US$600 million worth of five-year Euro medium-term notes (EMTNs) with a coupon rate of 2.25% and another batch of US$400 million 10-year EMTNs with a 3% coupon. Foxconn will provide guarantees to the planned EMTN issues.

Foxconn said it plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure, repay previous debts and support its financial operations.

The EMTN sale will be the biggest fundraising project by Foxconn since 2014, when it raised NT$94 billion (US$2.965 billion) in a rights issue and global depositary receipts (GDRs), according to media report in Taipei.