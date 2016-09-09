Innolux reports on-year drop in August revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

LCD panel maker Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.062 billion (US$798.23 million) for August 2016, representing a 9.82% increase on month but a 9.86% drop on year.

Innolux said it shipped 10.51 million large-size panels in August, an increase of 11.1% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-size applications were 21.07 million units, an increase of 0.6% on month.

The company has totaled NT$171.106 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 31.93% on year.

For 2015, Innolux totaled NT$364.133 billion in consolidated revenues, down 15.05% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price fell 1.39% and finished at NT$10.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%) Jun-16 23,365 3.8% (22.5%) 123,222 (36.5%) May-16 22,505 7.5% (27.9%) 99,857 (39%) Apr-16 20,935 11.9% (35.4%) 77,352 (41.7%) Mar-16 18,705 12.5% (49.3%) 56,417 (43.7%) Feb-16 16,627 (21.1%) (38.9%) 37,713 (40.4%) Jan-16 21,085 (20.2%) (41.5%) 21,085 (41.5%) Dec-15 26,424 3.8% (30.9%) 364,133 (15.1%) Nov-15 25,457 (13.9%) (33.8%) 337,709 (13.5%) Oct-15 29,583 (5.5%) (22.7%) 312,252 (11.3%) Sep-15 31,295 12.6% (18.7%) 282,669 (9.9%) Aug-15 27,805 (6.2%) (27.2%) 251,374 (8.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016