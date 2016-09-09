Innolux reports on-year drop in August revenues

LCD panel maker Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.062 billion (US$798.23 million) for August 2016, representing a 9.82% increase on month but a 9.86% drop on year.
Innolux said it shipped 10.51 million large-size panels in August, an increase of 11.1% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-size applications were 21.07 million units, an increase of 0.6% on month.
The company has totaled NT$171.106 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 31.93% on year.
For 2015, Innolux totaled NT$364.133 billion in consolidated revenues, down 15.05% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price fell 1.39% and finished at NT$10.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
Jun-16
|
23,365
|
3.8%
|
(22.5%)
|
123,222
|
(36.5%)
May-16
|
22,505
|
7.5%
|
(27.9%)
|
99,857
|
(39%)
Apr-16
|
20,935
|
11.9%
|
(35.4%)
|
77,352
|
(41.7%)
Mar-16
|
18,705
|
12.5%
|
(49.3%)
|
56,417
|
(43.7%)
Feb-16
|
16,627
|
(21.1%)
|
(38.9%)
|
37,713
|
(40.4%)
Jan-16
|
21,085
|
(20.2%)
|
(41.5%)
|
21,085
|
(41.5%)
Dec-15
|
26,424
|
3.8%
|
(30.9%)
|
364,133
|
(15.1%)
Nov-15
|
25,457
|
(13.9%)
|
(33.8%)
|
337,709
|
(13.5%)
Oct-15
|
29,583
|
(5.5%)
|
(22.7%)
|
312,252
|
(11.3%)
Sep-15
|
31,295
|
12.6%
|
(18.7%)
|
282,669
|
(9.9%)
Aug-15
|
27,805
|
(6.2%)
|
(27.2%)
|
251,374
|
(8.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016