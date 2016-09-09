Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
Innolux reports on-year drop in August revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

LCD panel maker Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.062 billion (US$798.23 million) for August 2016, representing a 9.82% increase on month but a 9.86% drop on year.

Innolux said it shipped 10.51 million large-size panels in August, an increase of 11.1% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-size applications were 21.07 million units, an increase of 0.6% on month.

The company has totaled NT$171.106 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 31.93% on year.

For 2015, Innolux totaled NT$364.133 billion in consolidated revenues, down 15.05% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price fell 1.39% and finished at NT$10.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

Jul-16

22,822

(2.3%)

(23.1%)

146,044

(34.7%)

Jun-16

23,365

3.8%

(22.5%)

123,222

(36.5%)

May-16

22,505

7.5%

(27.9%)

99,857

(39%)

Apr-16

20,935

11.9%

(35.4%)

77,352

(41.7%)

Mar-16

18,705

12.5%

(49.3%)

56,417

(43.7%)

Feb-16

16,627

(21.1%)

(38.9%)

37,713

(40.4%)

Jan-16

21,085

(20.2%)

(41.5%)

21,085

(41.5%)

Dec-15

26,424

3.8%

(30.9%)

364,133

(15.1%)

Nov-15

25,457

(13.9%)

(33.8%)

337,709

(13.5%)

Oct-15

29,583

(5.5%)

(22.7%)

312,252

(11.3%)

Sep-15

31,295

12.6%

(18.7%)

282,669

(9.9%)

Aug-15

27,805

(6.2%)

(27.2%)

251,374

(8.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

