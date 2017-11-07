Toppan gearing up support for migration to 7nm, 5nm

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Toppan Printing is gearing up for its foundry customers' migration to 7nm process technology in 2018 and 5nm process in 2019, according to the Japan-based photomask vendor.

Toppan has manufacturing sites in China, South Korea and Taiwan, where the photomask supplier is looking to enhance its offerings to include those for advanced-node manufacturing. Toppan disclosed it is already engaged in R&D for 5nm process manufacturing at its Asaka site in Japan.

Founded in 2015, Toppan's Shanghai plant in China offers mask solutions for the production of 28nm, 65nm and 90nm chips. The plant is gearing up to provide solutions for 14nm process technology, said the company, adding that it also plans to invest an additional US$80 million in the facility for technology enhancements and capacity expansion.

Toppan's Taoyuan plant in Taiwan is already capable of producing mask solutions for the manufacture of 14nm chips, while its Icheon plant in Korea provides mainly solutions for 28nm process technology, the company indicated.

Toppan has already started commercial production of mask solutions for 10nm process technology, and will have its 7nm process solutions ready for mass production in 2018, the company said.

Toppan also offers mask solutions for DRAM manufacturing process nodes, and is involved in mass production for 20nm and 1xnm process technologies. The company is gearing up for its DRAM customers' migration to 1ynm process technology in 2018 and 1znm process in 2019.