Elan gearing up for AI

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Fabless IC firm Elan Microelectronics has been involved in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) chips with plans to assign a team of over 100 engineers to enhance further its offering over the next three years, according to the Taiwan-based company.

Elan indicated 15-30% of its overall R&D expenses will be used annually to innovate and develop solutions for AI applications during the next three years.

In addition, Elan disclosed plans to enter volume production of its first AI product - a 3D facial recognition solution for smartphones and other mobile devices - in the first half of 2018. The company added it is also gearing up for AI chip demand for automotive electronics.