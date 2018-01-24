Dedicated smartphone chipmakers turning conservative in marketing in 2018

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Third-party smartphone application processor providers including Qualcomm, MediaTek and Spreadtrum Communications are expected to adopt a more conservative approach to promoting their solutions in 2018 due to increasing competition from in-house solution developers such as Apple, Samsung Electronics and Huawei, according to industry sources.

Qualcomm's latest Sanpdragon 845 smartphone processor platform and MediaTek's new-generation midrange Helio P40 and P70 likely to debut at the upcoming MWC 2018 are all deemed top chipset choices for high-end and midrange smartphones, respectively. Their product segmentation in the market is meant to avoid wasting resources in the skirmishes before the advent of the 5G era, the sources said.

On another front, smartphone brands Apple, Samsung, and Huawei are aggressively moving to adopt advanced 7nm process for their in-house developed smartphone chipsets in 2018. Huawei is seeking further upgrade of its Kirin 970 application processor, launched in October 2017, with more AI and NPU (neural processing unit) capabilities, while Apple and Samsung are also actively developing versatile solutions featuring similar functions for their smartphone models in mid-2018.

By contrast, dedicated smartphone chipset providers Qualcomm, MediaTek, and China's Spreadtrum Communications have remained hesitant advancing to 7nm process for chip fabrication, due partly to cost concerns amid the slowed growth in global smartphone shipments and partly to avoiding direct competition against the in-house solution developers. What they can do now is to keep upgrading the competitiveness of their application processor platforms, industry sources commented.