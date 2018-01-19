Foxconn to host shareholders meeting for FII China listing

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) will host an extraordinary shareholders meeting on January 31 to discuss a plan to help its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) list Class A shares in China's Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

In the meeting notice sent out earlier this week, Foxconn explained that the FII listing on SSE is in response to China's rapidly growing network communication and cloud computing markets. Via the listing, FII will be able to attract local manufacturers and business opportunities to help it quickly expand in related market segments and strengthen the group's worldwide competitiveness by absorbing local talent.

With the listing, FII will obtain funds to improve and modify its existing production lines and purchase new R&D and testing equipment for conducting high-end 8K Ultra HD+5G and high performance computing R&D activities.

FII will also establish a platform for smart manufacturing of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications and providing technical services, and will focus on businesses in the cloud computing, network communication, services and other sectors.

FII's stocks for the listing are expected to account for 10% of FII's capital.

In the notice, Foxconn also noted that FII's listing will not violate any of the Taiwan governments' policies and FII will remain an important subsidiary of the Foxconn group, and it will not influence Foxconn's future subsidiary listing plans in Taiwan.

During the upcoming shareholders meeting, Foxconn will also elect a new independent director.

Photo: Digitimes file photo