IT + CE
China gaming market value estimated at CNY203.61 billion in 2017
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 10 January 2018

Gaming service operators in the China market generated revenues totaling CNY203.61 billion (US$30.11 billion) in 2017, growing 23.0% on year with the number os users increasing 3.1% to 583 million, according to China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association.

Locally-produced games created revenues of CNY138.61 billion, or 68.1% of the total.

The total revenues mainly consisted of CNY116.12 billion from mobile games, rising 41.7% on year; CNY64.86 billion from PC-based online games, up 11.4%; CNY15.6 billion from browser games, down 16.6%; and CNY1.37 billion from home-use console games.

There were 554 million mobile game users and 158 million PC-based online game users, respectively increasing 4.9% and 1.7% on year.

The total revenues also included CNY38.40 billion from PC-based e-sports games and CNY34.654 billion from mobile e-sports games, respectively growing 15.2% and 102.2% on year.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.