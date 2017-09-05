NXP and Changan Automobile to cooperate on infotainment and future vehicle technologies

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

NXP Semiconductors has announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Changan Automobile. Headquartered in Chongqing, China, Changan Automobile is one of China's largest car manufacturers and the first China-based company to achieve long-distance self-driving.

The partnership between NXP and Changan is a multi-phase engagement, NXP indicated. The first phase is focused on excellence in infotainment, products, solutions and the development of industry standards for future vehicle semiconductors. In the second phase of the partnership, Changan will apply NXP's Vehicle-to-x (V2X) communication, near field communication (NFC) identification, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and joint R&D to further transform automobiles into mobile information hubs.

Changan has built its highly-popular infotainment system around NXP's family of i.MX application processors. According to the agreement, Changan will now upgrade its systems to NXP's next-generation i.MX 8 processors and will also apply the Dirana family of car radio tuners and DSPs (SAF775x), audio amplifiers, power management ICs and CAN transceivers. These integrations will take Changan's InCall smart infotainment system to the next level, NXP noted.

NXP, together with Changan Automobile and Neusoft, set up the China Auto Security Common Interests Group in September 2016 to jointly foster the development of hardware-based automobile safety industry standards and applications, as well as to improve China's automobile information security. In May 2017, NXP joined the National Intelligent Connected Vehicle (Shanghai) Pilot Zone area, fully supporting the Shanghai Municipality in carrying out the first large-scale car network DSRC technology road test.

"Changan Automobile is a true pioneer in smart connected cars. Seven years ago, we began research and development, constantly promoting cross-border cooperation in key vehicle domains. As the leader in vehicle electronics, NXP has the best technology and R&D resources. With this long-term strategic partnership, Changan Automobile will take a major step forward in establishing itself as an innovation leader the Chinese automobile industry," said Li Wei, VP for Changan Automobile.

"We are honored to enter this long-term Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Changan Automobile. Both companies share a passionate drive for leading-edge innovation in a fast-changing automotive industry. This move is another milestone in NXP's long-term commitment to the China automotive market," said Kurt Sievers, executive VP and GM of NXP Automotive. "NXP will continue to collaborate with Chinese partners and foster local industries with customized semiconductor solutions and strong industry cooperation."