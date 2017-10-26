NXP, Metanoia collaborate on broadband access solutions

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

NXP Semiconductors and Metanoia Communications have announced that Metanoia's proven ADSL2/2+, VDSL2 and G.fast (referred to collectively as xDSL) technology will be demonstrated with NXP's Layerscape portfolio. The technology collaboration will deliver next generation broadband access solutions for home and carrier gateways, xDSL Central Office systems and standalone xDSL termination such as SFP modules.

Major consumer trends driving the need for this technology are the continued growth of Internet traffic driven by video, virtual reality (VR), cloud, and more; going wireless - content increasingly delivered wirelessly to smart devices around the home; and IP/OTT delivery of content on-demand taking over from linear broadcasting.

Recently Metanoia's MT-G5321 based G.fast CPE and DPU technology was certified by the Broadband Forum and the University of New Hampshire Interoperability Laboratory.

"Showcasing Metanoia's industry-leading xDSL expertise with NXP's Arm 64-bit Layerscape roadmap will enable us to deliver highly integrated broadband access solutions in the future which can be upgraded in the field as standards and requirements evolve," commented Noy Kucuk, VP of digital networking at NXP. "Working with Metanoia enables us to expand the addressable market for our broadband home router solutions which already enjoy a strong position in fiber gateways."

"We are pleased to work with NXP to expand our market offering and leverage their broad multicore portfolio and domain knowledge to provide the next generation of xDSL solutions to the market," commented Didier Boivin, VP at Metanoia. "Our combined product offering will allow customers to address all xDSL market segments, going from a single PHY to very high-end home gateway, with the same xDSL technology."

Metanoia, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Elan Microelectronics, develops semiconductor and software solutions to the wireline broadband and in-home networking markets providing very high-speed PHY chipsets to broadband manufacturers.