China PERC equipment makers to start production beginning 2018

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Fast growing demand for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) crystalline silicon solar cells in the China maker has resulted in tight supply of the corresponding manufacturing equipment, and although the supply has been dominated by international vendors, China-based makers of such equipment are poised to start volume production beginning 2018, according to industry sources.

The China government will further hike required minimum efficiency for PV modules to be used in new model PV power stations, equivalent to demanding a minimum energy conversion rate of 21.0% for monocrystalline silicon solar cells and 19.5% for polycrystalline models, the sources said. Such conversion rates necessitate adoption of PERC technology and consequently China-based solar cell makers are rushing to upgrade equipment to produce PERC. the sources noted.

However, international PERC equipment vendors, including Switzerland-based Meyer Burger Technology, Germany-based Centrotherm International, Netherlands-based SoLayTech and South Korea-based NCD, have not planned to expand production capacities to meet the growing demand, resulting in tight supply, the sources indicated.

China-based PERC equipment makers, such as Ideal Energy Equipment (Shanghai) and Micro-Lead, are preparing to start production, the sources said.

A PERC solar cell production line

Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, July 2017