Radiant Opto revenues rise on year in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.959 billion (US$167.71 million) for December 2017, representing a 1.33% drop on month and 5.8% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$54.4 billion in 2017 revenues, up 17.66% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.

Radiant Opto: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 4,959 (1.3%) 5.8% 54,400 17.7% Nov-17 5,026 5% 3.2% 49,442 19% Oct-17 4,787 (8.8%) 3.6% 44,416 21.1% Sep-17 5,246 9.1% 32.6% 39,629 23.6% Aug-17 4,807 8.5% 34.6% 34,383 22.4% Jul-17 4,432 (7.8%) 41.8% 29,575 20.6% Jun-17 4,809 15.8% 86.1% 25,143 17.5% May-17 4,152 8.8% 41.8% 20,334 8.1% Apr-17 3,818 (12.4%) (4.8%) 16,182 1.9% Mar-17 4,360 14.6% 9.3% 12,364 4.1% Feb-17 3,803 (9.5%) 13.3% 8,004 1.5% Jan-17 4,201 (10.4%) (7.2%) 4,201 (7.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018