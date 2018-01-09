Displays
Radiant Opto revenues rise on year in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.959 billion (US$167.71 million) for December 2017, representing a 1.33% drop on month and 5.8% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$54.4 billion in 2017 revenues, up 17.66% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.

Radiant Opto: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

4,959

(1.3%)

5.8%

54,400

17.7%

Nov-17

5,026

5%

3.2%

49,442

19%

Oct-17

4,787

(8.8%)

3.6%

44,416

21.1%

Sep-17

5,246

9.1%

32.6%

39,629

23.6%

Aug-17

4,807

8.5%

34.6%

34,383

22.4%

Jul-17

4,432

(7.8%)

41.8%

29,575

20.6%

Jun-17

4,809

15.8%

86.1%

25,143

17.5%

May-17

4,152

8.8%

41.8%

20,334

8.1%

Apr-17

3,818

(12.4%)

(4.8%)

16,182

1.9%

Mar-17

4,360

14.6%

9.3%

12,364

4.1%

Feb-17

3,803

(9.5%)

13.3%

8,004

1.5%

Jan-17

4,201

(10.4%)

(7.2%)

4,201

(7.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

