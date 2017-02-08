Aurora sees 23% growth in 3D printing business in 2016

Office automation machine and furniture distributor Aurora saw its 3D printing business in the Taiwan and China markets increase 23% on year in 2016 and will keep promoting the business in 2017, according to the company.
Aurora has introduced 3D printing technology from the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute to its subsidiary General Integration Technology (GIT). Specifically for 3D printing in medical applications, Aurora has set up a joint venture with Taiwan-based China Medical University to integrate the university-affiliated hospital's know-how and experience in clinical applications of 3D printing with GIT's 3D printing solutions. In addition, Aurora has done so through setting up a joint venture with China-based Shanghai Jiao Tong University and its affiliated hospital.
Aurora on February 7 reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.190 billion (US$37.8 million) for January, decreasing 10.01% on month but increasing 1.31% on year. However, January sales revenues from 3D printing grew nearly 39% on year.
Aurora: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
1,190
|
(10%)
|
1.3%
|
1,190
|
1.3%
Dec-16
|
1,322
|
5.9%
|
5.5%
|
14,467
|
7.7%
Nov-16
|
1,249
|
(0.5%)
|
3.5%
|
13,144
|
7.9%
Oct-16
|
1,255
|
(1.2%)
|
3.6%
|
11,896
|
8.4%
Sep-16
|
1,270
|
7.9%
|
7.5%
|
10,641
|
9%
Aug-16
|
1,177
|
(4.1%)
|
6.7%
|
9,371
|
9.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017