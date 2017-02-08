Aurora sees 23% growth in 3D printing business in 2016

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Office automation machine and furniture distributor Aurora saw its 3D printing business in the Taiwan and China markets increase 23% on year in 2016 and will keep promoting the business in 2017, according to the company.

Aurora has introduced 3D printing technology from the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute to its subsidiary General Integration Technology (GIT). Specifically for 3D printing in medical applications, Aurora has set up a joint venture with Taiwan-based China Medical University to integrate the university-affiliated hospital's know-how and experience in clinical applications of 3D printing with GIT's 3D printing solutions. In addition, Aurora has done so through setting up a joint venture with China-based Shanghai Jiao Tong University and its affiliated hospital.

Aurora on February 7 reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.190 billion (US$37.8 million) for January, decreasing 10.01% on month but increasing 1.31% on year. However, January sales revenues from 3D printing grew nearly 39% on year.

Aurora: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 1,190 (10%) 1.3% 1,190 1.3% Dec-16 1,322 5.9% 5.5% 14,467 7.7% Nov-16 1,249 (0.5%) 3.5% 13,144 7.9% Oct-16 1,255 (1.2%) 3.6% 11,896 8.4% Sep-16 1,270 7.9% 7.5% 10,641 9% Aug-16 1,177 (4.1%) 6.7% 9,371 9.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017