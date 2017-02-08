Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:25 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
11°C
Aurora sees 23% growth in 3D printing business in 2016
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Office automation machine and furniture distributor Aurora saw its 3D printing business in the Taiwan and China markets increase 23% on year in 2016 and will keep promoting the business in 2017, according to the company.

Aurora has introduced 3D printing technology from the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute to its subsidiary General Integration Technology (GIT). Specifically for 3D printing in medical applications, Aurora has set up a joint venture with Taiwan-based China Medical University to integrate the university-affiliated hospital's know-how and experience in clinical applications of 3D printing with GIT's 3D printing solutions. In addition, Aurora has done so through setting up a joint venture with China-based Shanghai Jiao Tong University and its affiliated hospital.

Aurora on February 7 reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.190 billion (US$37.8 million) for January, decreasing 10.01% on month but increasing 1.31% on year. However, January sales revenues from 3D printing grew nearly 39% on year.

Aurora: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jan-17

1,190

(10%)

1.3%

1,190

1.3%

Dec-16

1,322

5.9%

5.5%

14,467

7.7%

Nov-16

1,249

(0.5%)

3.5%

13,144

7.9%

Oct-16

1,255

(1.2%)

3.6%

11,896

8.4%

Sep-16

1,270

7.9%

7.5%

10,641

9%

Aug-16

1,177

(4.1%)

6.7%

9,371

9.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Realtime news

  • Sharp on board for America-first US LCD plant

    Displays | 2h 57min ago

  • ASE January revenues down 10% on-month

    Bits + chips | 6h 23min ago

  • Generalplus posts record 2016 profit

    Bits + chips | 6h 25min ago

  • Taiwan to undertake R&D and production of military aircraft

    Bits + chips | 6h 28min ago

  • Lite-On sees revenues drop in January

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 6h 33min ago

  • HannStar Display ships 35.63 million small- to medium-size panels

    Displays - Stockwatch | 6h 34min ago

  • MediaTek January revenues fall to 11-month low

    Bits + chips | 6h 36min ago

  • Kinsus posts 2016 EPS of NT$5.01

    Bits + chips | 6h 38min ago

  • China market: PV module shipments to drop 40% in 1Q17, hike 109% in 2Q17, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | 6h 52min ago

  • Sharp will handle panel investment project in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 54min ago

  • China, Taiwan solar cell makers unable to hike prices

    Before Going to Press | 6h 58min ago

  • Acer to create VR system for National Palace Museum

    Before Going to Press | 6h 59min ago

  • eMemory NeoFuse IP verified for TSMC 16nm FinFET compact process

    Before Going to Press | 7h ago

  • Digitimes Research: China makers ship over 181 million smartphones in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 7h 4min ago

  • Ennoconn January revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 7h 8min ago

  • MCU maker Novoton sees earnings up 31% in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 9min ago

  • Wistron, Inventec see on-year decline in January PC shipments

    Before Going to Press | 7h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link