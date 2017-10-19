Acer eDC tapping cloud management software biz in Southeast Asia

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Acer's wholly-owned subsidiary e-Enabling Data Center (eDC) is actively developing cloud-based management software business in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia to pave the way for its listing on Taiwan's over-the-counter securities market, according to company sources.

eDC is one of Acer's subsidiaries planned to be listed on the local stock markets based on instructions from Acer's top management. Acer chairman Jason Chen recently said that the parent firm will become a house of brands, and founder Stan Shih also revealed that many of its subsidiaries such as eDC will go public to operate independently and create more market values.

eDC has transformed from an initial provider of co-location services into a supplier of software and hardware solutions provider, with revenues from co-location services already declining to 40%, followed by 35% from cloud management services and contracted information security services, and 25% from on-site services.

As the top brand in the domestic information security service market, eDC now provides services to 150 corporate customers, commanding an over 50% share of the contract information security market in Taiwan, higher than the combined market share recorded by two major competitors, Information Security Service Digital United and Chunghwa Telecom.

YN Wu, president of eDC, said that his company also provides big data analysis services, with a monthly data processing capacity hitting a high of 40 billion pieces. To cope with the ever-mounting customer needs, the company will increase its big data analysis workforce by 2-3 folds by the end of 2017, and it has also extended the data storage duration from 3-6 months to 12-24 months to sort out more useful information for customers, according to Wu.

In terms of cloud-based management software programs, the company has developed a virtualized cloud smart portal in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing customers to manage their private and public cloud systems through the same platform. Besides the domestic market in Taiwan, eDC already tapped into the Thailand market with the help of Acer's branch office in the Southeast Asian country in 2016, when the company successfully launched its Safe 3.0 information security management software and Cloud Smart Portal. It is prepared to foray into the Indonesia and Malaysian markets, according to Wu.