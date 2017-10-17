Taipei, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 13:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
SEMI forecasts record silicon wafer shipments
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Worldwide shipments of polished and epitaxial silicon wafers are forecast to total 11.448 billion square inches in 2017, exceeding the market high set in 2016, according to SEMI.

Shipments are forecast to reach 11.814 billion square inches in 2018 and 12.235 billion square inches in 2019, continuing to hit annual record-high levels, said SEMI.

"Silicon shipment volumes are expected to ship at historic highs for this year and into 2019," said Dan Tracy, senior director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI. "The expectation is for steady annual growth due to the proliferation of connected devices required for automotive, medical, wearables, and high-performance computing applications."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products and consumer electronics.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Lenovo ramping gaming models to expand PC market share

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:47

  • Digitimes Research: Global AR/VR HMD device shipments to grow at CAGR of 41.6% in 2017-2022

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:44

  • Smartphone panel prices remain steady in October

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:42

  • Motech, Giga Solar to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:08

  • AUO expanding its deployment in PV segment

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:00

  • Goodix obtains fingerprint sensor orders for new Huawei devices

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:54

  • Nanya begins volume shipments of 20nm 4Gb DDR3 chips

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:49

  • Kinsus 4Q17 revenues to rise up to 20%, says report

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:46

  • MediaTek to post slight decrease in 4Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:42

  • China market: ZTEWelink wins NB-IoT module orders from China Mobile

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:42

  • HiSilicon seeking second-source suppliers for 7nm chips

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:37

  • Adata pre-tax profits hike 110% in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:28

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link