SEMI forecasts record silicon wafer shipments

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Worldwide shipments of polished and epitaxial silicon wafers are forecast to total 11.448 billion square inches in 2017, exceeding the market high set in 2016, according to SEMI.

Shipments are forecast to reach 11.814 billion square inches in 2018 and 12.235 billion square inches in 2019, continuing to hit annual record-high levels, said SEMI.

"Silicon shipment volumes are expected to ship at historic highs for this year and into 2019," said Dan Tracy, senior director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI. "The expectation is for steady annual growth due to the proliferation of connected devices required for automotive, medical, wearables, and high-performance computing applications."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products and consumer electronics.