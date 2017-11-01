Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$107.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017, marking the industry's highest-ever quarterly sales and an increase of 10.2% compared to the previous quarter, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Sales for the month of September 2017 were US$36.0 billion, an increase of 22.2% over the September 2016 total of US$29.4 billion and 2.8% more than the previous month's total of US$35.0 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"Global semiconductor sales increased sharply year-to-year in September, and year-to-date sales through September are more than 20% higher than at the same point last year," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "The industry posted its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3, and the global market is poised to reach its highest-ever annual revenue in 2017."

Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased in September across all markets: the Americas (40.7% year-to-year/5.9% month-to-month), China (19.9%/2.5%), Europe (19.0%/1.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.8%/1.9%), and Japan (11.9%/0.5%).

"The Americas market continued to stand out, notching its largest year-to-year sales increase in more than seven years," Neuffer said. "Standouts among semiconductor product categories included memory products like DRAM and NAND flash, both of which posted major year-to-year growth in September, as well as logic products, which enjoyed double-digit growth year-to-year."

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship 21 million monitors in 3Q17

    Displays | 25min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global notebook shipments decline in 3Q17

    IT + CE | 30min ago

  • Micron intros industrial microSD cards for surveillance

    Bits + chips | 34min ago

  • eMemory unveils auto-grade EEPROM IP

    Bits + chips | 37min ago

  • Samsung capex to reach KRW46.2 trillion in 2017

    Bits + chips | 39min ago

  • Camera module maker NewMax aims turnaround in 2018

    Mobile + telecom | 41min ago

  • Advantech reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • DFI nets NT$1.19 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

  • Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • Danen October revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | 3h 18min ago

  • CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 19min ago

  • SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

    Before Going to Press | 3h 20min ago

  • Solartech October revenues up on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 31min ago

  • DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • Lite-On Tech to attend CIIF 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link